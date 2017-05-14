An oceanfront mansion that belongs to former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler is on the market.

The 15,455-square-foot home with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms in Cape Elizabeth is listed for $11 million. It comes well equipped: The property features stunning views, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a wine cellar, an elevator – and a four-bedroom guesthouse.

Eliot Cutler Staff photo by Gregory Rec

The listing from Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty describes the property in detail:

“First offering of one of Maine’s premier oceanfront estates. Perched 30′ above the water on the rocky shores of Cape Elizabeth, this 21st century home is one of the largest waterfront properties on the coast. Built with architecturally distinguished museum quality appointments, this magnificent home has it all: 16+ generously proportioned rooms with elegant flow, breathtaking views, a private beach, separate four bedroom guest house, pool, tennis court and much more – all on 600+ feet of bold Atlantic frontage.”

Cutler says he’s downsizing and moving into a condo in Portland.

The Bangor native began his career in the Office of Management and Budget in Washington, D.C., before founding a large environmental firm, Cutler and Stanford LLP. He mounted two runs for governor as an independent in 2010 and 2014.

Share