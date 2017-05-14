Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling is scheduled to appear at a Maine Republican Party fundraiser this month in Augusta.

Schilling will be joined by Gov. Paul LePage, as well as Senate President Mike Thibodeau and House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, according to an invitation circulated by the state Republican Party’s executive director, Jason Savage.

Maine Republicans described Schilling as “a New England legend and prominent Republican.”

The chairman’s reception and fundraiser will be held on May 31 at the Senator Inn and Spa at 284 Western Ave. in Augusta.

Nina McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Maine Republican Party, said in an email that the reception is also planned as a party to welcome Maine Republican Party chairwoman Demi Kouzounas to her new post.

Dr. Kouzounas, a dentist from Saco, was selected for the position in January. The state party typically holds the reception a few months after the election of a new chairman.

“Mr. Schilling is our special guest and his presence will certainly be a draw to the fundraiser,” McLaughlin said.

Schilling, who retired from baseball in 2009, is known for being an outspoken conservative. He joined the Breitbart.com website in 2016. Schilling pitched for several major league teams, and his stint with the Red Sox lasted from 2004 – the year Boston won the World Series for the first time in 86 years – to 2007.

“Please come in your Red Sox gear and support the Maine Republican Party and chat with Curt Schilling over a drink,” Savage said in the invitation.

It won’t be cheap to get into the reception. Sponsorship levels for the private reception at 5:30 p.m. will cost $1,000, $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000, while the general reception, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will cost $100 per person or $175 for two people.

Schilling and his wife, Shonda, have been advocates in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

