FARMINGTON — Closed cases for March 20-24, 2017, in Farmington District Court and Franklin County Superior Court.

Andrew P. Adams, 26, of Sanford, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Jason M. Allen, 34, of Livermore Falls, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 19, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Travis W. Ayotte, 27, of Otisfield, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 4, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Vicki L. Bachelder, 30, of Farmington, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property July 30, 2015, in Farmington; unconditional discharge.

Jason Baldwin, 30, of East Dixfield, criminal mischief Oct. 15, 2014, in Wilton; $300 fine. Aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Adam Boisvert, 20, of Tyngsborough, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Decodah K. Brown, 22, of Kingfield, driving to endanger Jan. 22, 2017, in Phillips; $1,000 fine, 150-day license suspension. Failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, same date and town; dismissed.

Levi Bubar, 24, of Industry, operating vehicle without license Feb. 5, 2017, in Farmington; $150 fine.

Joseph A. Cagney, 34, of Vinalhaven, operating under the influence Oct. 16, 2016, in Farmington; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ryan S. Campbell, 20, of Methuen, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Sarah Carrozza, 32, of Industry, operating under the influence Feb. 5, 2017, in Farmington; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael L. Colorusso, 33, of Revere, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Dallas Plantation; $100 fine.

Michael L. Day, 40, of Milan, NH, failure to register vehicle Feb. 27, 2017, in Farmington; $200 fine. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Daniel S. Dipirro, 27, of Dover, NH, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 22, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Jake D. Dumais, 30, of Waterville, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 22, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Ronald L. Duval Jr., 37, of Jay, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 19, 2017 , in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Mikaela Dawn Nida Eldridge, 22, of New Sharon, driving to endanger Dec. 19, 2015, in Farmington; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Thomas J. Evans, 69, of Farmington, unattended lines Jan. 27, 2017, in Industry; $100 fine.

Gregory Ferreri, 42, of Moscow, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 20, 2017, in Phillips; $300 fine.

Patrick Edward Friel, 57, of Rangeley, reckless conduct Sept. 11, 2015, in Weld; unconditional discharge. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Joshua D. Gerhardstein, 34, of Falmouth, KY, operating under the influence June 22, 2016, in Rangeley; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Edward Gilmore, 33, of Bath, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

James D. Goins, 38, of Farmington, criminal trespass Nov. 2, 2016, in Temple; $200 fine.

Janessa Gould, 25, of Avon, possession of marijuana, up to 1.25 ounce, Oct. 6, 2015, in Rangeley; $350 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed.

Thomas Gravel, 57, of Rochester, NH, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 29, 2017, in Wilton; $300 fine.

Cameron Guth, 20, of West Bath, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 22, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Bruce K. Harding, 55, of Westbrook, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Kyle R. Haslam, 23, of Lamoine, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Sherrie L. Hastings, 48, of Chesterville, reckless conduct Aug. 6, 2015, in Farmington; $300 fine. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Rebecca Rose Holbrook, 28, of Carrabassett Valley, operating under the influence Nov. 8, 2016, in New Vineyard; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jesse C. Huff, 32, of Poland, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Howard K. Jackson, 48, of New Vineyard, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 11, 2017, in New Vineyard; $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 10, 2017, in New Vineyard; $250 fine.

Michael Jones, 54, of Eaton, New York, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 26, 2017, in Eustis; $100 fine.

Michael B. King, 36, of Bridgton, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Dallas Plantation; $100 fine.

Joshua Kinzel Sr., 42, of East Dixfield, operating after license suspension Feb. 4, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine. Attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Jason Larosa, 45, of East Falmouth, Mass., failure to provide and display registration Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Timothy J. Lawrence, 33, of Worcester, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Derek T. Lee, 31, of Farmington, operating vehicle without license Dec. 30, 2016, in Wilton; $150 fine.

Hollis Raymond Mallett, 22, of Farmington, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 7, 2017, in Industry; $200 fine.

Heath M. Mansfield, 38, of North Berwick, violate snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 18, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Michael A. Martorelli, 21, of Revere, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Ryan J. McDonnell, 33, of Clinton, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine

Zachari R. Meader, 19, of Farmington, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Jan. 28, 2017, in Wilton; dismissed.

Bobbie Jo Mealey, 37, of Rome, driving to endanger Aug. 30, 2015, in Wilton; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Frank G. Moody Jr., 37, of Madrid, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 9, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Feb. 9, 2017, in Farmington; $500 fine. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

David G. Moore Jr., 25, of Billerica, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 18, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Garrett Mosher, 28, of Oakland, ice fishing with more than five lines Feb. 6, 2017, in Industry; $100 fine.

Nicholas J. Mulherin, 25, of Auburn, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Dallas Plantation; $100 fine.

Douglas P. Nile, 65, of New Vineyard, permitting unlawful use Feb. 10, 2017, in New Vineyard; $200 fine.

John K. Normandin, 27, of Westminster, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 15, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Ashley D. North, 26, of Jay, failure to register vehicle Aug. 19, 2016, in Jay; $100 fine.

Ryan M. Nuzzo, 29, of Wilton, failing to make oral or written accident report Jan. 24, 2017, in Jay; $500 fine, 30-day license suspension.

David A. Oakes, 34, of Holden, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 18, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Jacob E. Osgood, 21, of Fryeburg, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Eric Palmer, 36, of Kingfield, violating condition of release March 1, 2017, in Kingfield; five-day jail sentence.

Phineas M. Peake, 29, of Penobscot, operating vehicle without license Jan. 25, 2017, in Strong; $150 fine.

Robert P. Potvin, 31, of Auburn, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Shane T. Rackliffe, 29, of New Sharon, driving to endanger Nov. 19, 2016, in New Sharon; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town; dismissed.

Matthew M. Raymond, 26, of Clinton, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 2, 2017, in Industry; $100 fine.

Todd A. Reynolds, 24, of Scarborough, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Salvatore E. Rossi Jr., 50, of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Timothy C. Salomaa, 23, of Chelmsford, Mass., disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 11, 2015, in Wilton; $300 fine. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Tony Sayarath, 34, of Rutland, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 20, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Kevin Smith, 33, of Chesterville, possession of marijuana, up to 1.25 ounces, Jan. 8, 2017, in New Sharon; $350 fine.

Jordan M. True, 21, of Jay, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Joshua C. Turner, 35, of Wiscasset, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 26, 2017, in Temple; $100 fine.

Cody Thomas Ventresca, 24, of Rangeley, violating snowmobile noise level limits Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Christopher Wahlstrom, 46, of Wiscasset, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 26, 2017, in Temple; $100 fine.

Caleb Charles Warren, 18, of Phillips, hunting or possessing animal or bird — closed season Jan. 5, 2017, in Phillips; $300 fine. Shooting animal or bird from public paved way and discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, same date and town; dismissed.

Christy White, 41, of Phillips, negotiating a worthless instrument July 21, 2016, in Rangeley; $200 fine, $125.71 restitution.

Justin Donald White, 27, of Richmond, failure to provide and display registration Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Randall Williams, 33, of Buxton, operating snowmobile on public way Jan. 21, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Harley D. Witherell, 34, of Farmington, negotiating a worthless instrument July 26, 2013, in New Sharon; unconditional discharge.

