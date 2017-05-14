AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed May 4-10, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

William Bagley, 45, of Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 23, 2016, in Monmouth; $500 fine.

Gene M. Baker, 55, of Gardiner, habitually truant student March 17, 2017, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Cory D. Bergeron, 36, of Augusta, assault Oct. 26, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tyse J. Biasuz, 38, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 7, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Ernest Brown, 26, of Augusta, protective order from harassment violation March 9, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ella S. Cannon, 19, of Whitehouse, NJ, minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chantel L. Caron, 23, of West Gardiner, failure to register vehicle March 29, 2017, in Randolph; $100 fine.

Matthew J. Caron, 35, of Lewiston, operate vehicle without license March 18, 2017, in Winslow; $150 fine.

David Eugene Chase, 46, of Augusta, driving to endanger Aug. 28, 2016, in Monmouth; $575 fine.

Deborah Clement, 31, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 24, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 9, 2016, in Waterville; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Paige R. Collier, 34, of Rome, failure to register vehicle March 30, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Braydon W. Crockett-Rice, 27, of Poland, commercial vehicle rule violation: property vehicle 11-hour driving rule March 15, 2017, in West Gardiner; $250 fine.

Edward Domasinsky, 59, of Clinton, domestic violence criminal threatening Jan. 5, 2014, in Clinton; five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, three-year probation; domestic violence assault Jan. 5, 2014, in Clinton; six-month jail sentence. Two counts aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Alexander T. Dorion, 19, of Needham, Mass., minor having false identification and minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Chase M. Duguay, 18, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor Dec. 5, 2016, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary S. Edwards, 23, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Dec. 24, 2016, in Winthrop; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

Patrick I. Harris, 50, of Winthrop, domestic violence criminal threatening Sept. 9, 2016, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Bradley A. Forrest, 22, of Mount Vernon, operating under the influence Sept. 15, 2016, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Tyler E. Fyfe, 19, of Pittston, operate vehicle without license April 28, 2017, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Jennifer L. Gamache, 34, of North Monmouth, operating under the influence July 17, 2016, in Winthrop; $1,000 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension.

Tailour A. Hall, 19, of Jacksonville, Florida, operate vehicle without license Jan. 28, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

David Haumann Jr., 23, of Randolph, Mass., possession of marijuana, up to 11/4 ounce, Dec. 31, 2016, in Manchester, dismissed.

Robert E. Hunt, 39, of Newcastle, failure to submit report March 17, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Bryan Ingalls, 57, of Sherman, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 22, 2017, in Litchfield; $250 fine.

Ryan M. Keinath, 30, of Lexington, KY, domestic violence assault Dec. 25, 2015, in Windsor, dismissed.

Thomas A. Kwiatkowski, 27, of Lisbon, NH, driving to endanger Sept. 4, 2015, in Norridgewock; $575 fine.

James Lee, 35, of South China, driving to endanger April 26, 2015, in China, dismissed.

Wyatt C. Macdonald, 19, of Plainfield, NH, minor consuming liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyla M. Maxim, 34, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 17, 2016, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Jason S. McFarland, 37, of Augusta, theft of services, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop and fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth Dec. 20, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Katelynn McLaughlin, 24, of Readfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 23, 2015, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Jessica L. Monroe, 30, of Augusta, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 21, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, April 28, 2017, in Gardiner, dismissed. Unlawful possession of heroin March 9, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ryan Morrell, 26, of Dover-Foxcroft, operate while license suspended or revoked Nov. 2, 2016, in Gardiner; $750 fine.

Joseph G. A. Munster III, 36, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 18, 2016, in Vassalboro; $400 fine, $200 suspended, 10-day jail sentence.

Nicole Nevarez, 37, of Augusta, assault July 13, 2016, in Augusta; $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 30, 2016, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Natalie R. Oakes, 21, of Weston, Conn., minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Denise O’Neill, 46, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked May 19, 2015, in Farmingdale; $250 fine, seven-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Brooke Pare, 29, of Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 16, 2016, in Chelsea; $500 fine.

Darren Payson, 42, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle March 26, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Joshua R. Perkins, 26, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 26, 2016, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Zachary T. Pooler, 25, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked May 27, 2016, in Winslow; $250 fine.

Brandon Pratt, 20, of Leeds, failing to make oral or written accident report Sept. 15, 2016, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Joshua Reay, 33, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterville; $750 fine.

Kellie A. Reed, 32, of Wayne, operating while license suspended or revoked June 18, 2016, in Wayne; $250 fine.

Cory H. Ridlon, 43, of Fayette, operate while license suspended or revoked March 29, 2017, in Winthrop; $500 fine.

Joamy Roldan, 20, of Waterville, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth Aug. 6, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed.

Donald William Robinson, 43, of Augusta, assault Sept. 7, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kevin W. Salonen, 32, of Pittston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 13, 2016, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Daniel J. Schoenfeld, 20, of Evanston, Ill., minor consuming liquor Jan. 24, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alexander Shaw, 24, of Kingfield, driving to endanger Aug. 8, 2015, in Manchester; $750 fine.

Daniel E. Shea, 43, of Albion, failure to comply with sex offender registry act Aug. 3, 2016, in Albion, dismissed. Failure to comply sex offender registry act Feb. 8, 2017, in Albion; seven-day jail sentence.

Courtney J. Squire, 25, of South China, possessing suspended driver license Dec. 2, 2016, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Timothy Stanton, 35, of Vassalboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 9, 2016, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Peter R. Stebbins, 29, of Augusta, assault on an officer July 20, 2016, in Augusta; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two year probation; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force July 20, 2016, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Assault July 16, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dennis P. Stewart, 47, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 25, 2016, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Joseph Stump, 30, of Randolph, assault Aug. 3, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Emily L. Taylor, 20, of Jay, minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joshua M. Thomas, 30, of Waterville, burglary of motor vehicle Aug. 2, 2016, in Waterville; $200 fine. Criminal trespass same date and town, dismissed.

Nathan H. Towne, 46, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle March 30, 2017, in Waterville, $100 fine.

Hilary Walker, 23, of Vinalhaven, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 6, 2015, in China; $500 fine, $500 suspended, $386.31 restitution.

Kimball A. Walker, 49, of Waterville, operating under the influence Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterville; $1,400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 40 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 3, 2016, in Waterville; $600 fine, $600 suspended, seven-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended/revoked Aug. 23, 2016, in Waterville; $600 fine, $600 suspended, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 4, 2017, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Cory E. Whitten, 31, of Manchester, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 3, 2017, in Winthrop; $500 fine; violating condition of release Jan. 3, 2017, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Torie M. York, 39, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 4, 2015, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of oxycodone May 11, 2016, in Waterville; $400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release May 11, 2016, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Share