A York man who had been missing from Hudson in Penobscot County since noon Saturday was found safe in LaGrange Sunday afternoon.

Frederick Taylor, 82, was found early Sunday afternoon. He was in his pickup truck stuck in mud along a wood road in LaGrange, said Steven McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Frederick Taylor Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

Nearby homeowners heard the sounds of a horn during the night and, aware of the alert issued about a missing man, alerted police, McCausland said.

A Maine Forest Ranger helicopter team was dispatched and found Taylor.

Taylor went missing after leaving a home in Hudson to go to a local store and failed to return.

Hudson is about 25 miles away from where he was found.

Correction: This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. on May 14 to correct the spelling of LaGrange.

Share