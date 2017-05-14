A 37-year-old Portland man was arrested in connection with the vandalization of a rare Rolls-Royce in Portland Saturday.

Portland police say they arrested Kevin Roenisch early Saturday after they found the car’s iconic hood ornament in his possession.

Roenisch was arrested after a citizen reported a suspicious person on Casco Street. Officers Heather Brake and Ryan Gagnon found Roenisch in the midst of a house break-in, police say. He was arrested at about 5 a.m.

“It was a great cooperative effort,” Lt. Bob Doherty said of the arrest.

Police said Roenisch had earlier broken into a Brown Street garage where the Rolls-Royce was being stored in a trailer overnight before going on display outside the Maine Historical Society’s Magical History Tour Saturday.

The 1913 car, worth $1 million, was once owned by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s daughter, Alice. The car is now owned by the Owls Head Transportation Museum.

Roenisch was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of an illegal drug.

He is being held on $1,500 bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Doherty said museum officials were relieved to find the hood ornament, which also serves as a radiator cap, because the car could not be driven without it.

The Rolls-Royce was otherwise unharmed and went on display as scheduled.

