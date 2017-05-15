MONMOUTH — Friends of Cumston Public Library will hold its 32nd annual May Faire from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Cumston Hall on Main Street.

Event offerings include perennials, vegetables, collectibles and oddities, lunch items, baked good, crafts and more.

Alice Lazure at last year's May Faire plant sale. Photo courtesy of Maryelise Lamet

Activities for children will include making masks and noise-makers at 11 a.m. These will be used for a parking lot parade set for 11:30 a.m. Wand-making for May fairies, gnomes and other sprites planned, as well as chalk art, face-painting and more.

A performance by the Theater at Monmouth of “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” is set for noon, with free admission for May Faire customers.

All proceeds will support programs and projects of Cumston Public Library.

Volunteers are needed. To volunteer, call LaVerne Winn at 933-4760. To participate as a vendor, call Nancy Ludewig at 933-4677.

