The Bushes are back in Maine.

President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, have returned to their summer home in Kennebunkport, WCSH-TV reported.

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath said that the couple arrived at Walker’s Point on Monday. The Bushes spend their summers in Maine, typically heading back to Houston in October.

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, was recently hospitalized in Texas and treated for pneumonia.

