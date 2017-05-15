Colleges

UMF graduates and faculty reflect on past, look ahead The school graduated 398 undergraduate and graduate students from across the country and globe

UMA confers degrees on nearly 400 during ceremony Kay Rebman, 59, came to Augusta this weekend from Wisconsin to receive her bachelor's degree in information library science, one of UMA's online programs.

Climber and filmmaker Jimmy Chin urges Unity College grads to take risks, fail and be compassionate The college graduated 150 students at its ceremony Saturday morning.