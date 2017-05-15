Cindy Blodgett, the former Maine high school basketball star and University of Maine women’s basketball coach, was promoted Monday as associate head coach of the Boston University women’s basketball team.

“Obviously you’re always appreciative to be recognized for work that you’re doing,” said Blodgett. “We’re in the midst of trying to build something special at BU. It’s fun and a lot of hard work.”

Contributed photo Former Lawrence and University of Maine basketball standout Cindy Blodgett was promoted to associate head coach at Boston University.

Blodgett, 41, had been hired as an assistant by Terriers head coach Katy Steding – a teammate on the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs in 2000 – three years ago.

“She comes to work every day and does a great job,” said Steding, who was also hired in 2014. “Cindy is a tremendous recruiter. She’s great strategically – we have really great discussions at all times about where we’re going with this offensive look or defensive system. She does a tremendous job with everything I ask.

“The bigger part of why she is so valuable is the kind of human being she is. She’s generous, she’s kind. She has a great sense of being a teacher and not just imparting information but getting people to perform at a very high level.”

She added, “Cindy builds great trusting relationships with the kids.”

Blodgett scored a state record 2,596 points while leading Lawrence High to four consecutive Class A state championships from 1991-94 then led UMaine to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances while scoring a program-record 3,005 points. She began her coaching career as a BU assistant in 1999 and was hired as UMaine’s head coach in 2007. After going 24-94 in four years, she was dismissed.

In BU, Blodgett said she has found a place that shares many of her ideals. “If you’re in a position like I am now at BU, with an athletic director who has a clear vision, it’s a good place to be a part of,” she said.

And the promotion doesn’t necessarily mean she will start thinking about running her own program again.

“You never know around the corner what happens a year from now, five years from now,” said Blodgett. “I try to (stay in the) present. I believe in Katy and the players we’ve recruited and in the players we will recruit. Ultimately we want to get to the NCAA tournament and we’re making strides every day.”

