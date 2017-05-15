A Cushing man was sentenced Monday to one month in prison and was placed on three years of supervised release for illegally possessing firearms.

Joseph Dinapoli, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge George Z. Zingal, Acting United States Attorney Richard W. Murphy said in a statement Monday.

Dinapoli was prohibited from possessing firearms after being convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence in June 2008, Murphy said.

Dinapoli pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in August 2016.

