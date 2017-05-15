Hall-Dale Middle School students Kate Claveau and Abbey Gifford served as an honorary pages April 27 in the Maine Senate in Augusta. The students were the guests of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. The students joined Bellows for a picture in the Senate chamber.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary Pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the Senate is in session.

For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

