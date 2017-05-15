CANTON, N.Y. — Sydney A. Kahl, of Waterville, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society.

Kahl is a member of the junior and is majoring in environmental studies. Kahl attended Plymouth Regional High School.

Omicron Delta Kappa recognizes students who are successful in academics, athletics, community and campus service, the performing arts and journalism. The members of Omicron Delta Kappa strive to promote leadership on campus.

About St. Lawrence University:

