AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Oxford Street.

12:36 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

3:11 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Spring Road.

4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

5:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

6:14 p.m., officers recovered property on Sewall Street.

6:52 p.m., simple assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.

10:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

Monday at 2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

FAYETTE

Saturday at 10:58 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Main Street.

GARDINER

Friday at 8:46 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Maine Avenue.

Saturday at 6:49 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Gardiner Street.

11:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Harrison Avenue.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern and Maine avenues.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Academy and Middle streets.

LITCHFIELD

Friday at 5:29 p.m., a missing package was reported on Plains Road.

MANCHESTER

Sunday at 5:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Readfield Road.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 11:50 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

Saturday at 9:28 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Tillson Road.

Monday at 6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

WINTHROP

Friday at 5:17 p.m., intoxication was reported on U.S. Route 202.

7:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on South Road.

9:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

Sunday at 6:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Annabessacook Road.

Monday at 8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Western Avenue.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:09 p.m., Tine M. Berube, 52, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault after disorderly conduct was reported on South Grove Street.

