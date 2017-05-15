AUGUSTA
Sunday at 9:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
9:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
10:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
10:05 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
10:36 a.m., theft was reported on Oxford Street.
12:36 p.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.
3:11 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Spring Road.
4:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
5:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Lone Indian Trail.
6:14 p.m., officers recovered property on Sewall Street.
6:52 p.m., simple assault was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.
9 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Washington Street.
10:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.
Monday at 2:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
FAYETTE
Saturday at 10:58 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Main Street.
GARDINER
Friday at 8:46 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Maine Avenue.
Saturday at 6:49 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Gardiner Street.
11:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Harrison Avenue.
7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern and Maine avenues.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 12:29 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Academy and Middle streets.
LITCHFIELD
Friday at 5:29 p.m., a missing package was reported on Plains Road.
MANCHESTER
Sunday at 5:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Readfield Road.
MONMOUTH
Friday at 11:50 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
Saturday at 9:28 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Tillson Road.
Monday at 6:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
WINTHROP
Friday at 5:17 p.m., intoxication was reported on U.S. Route 202.
7:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on South Road.
9:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.
Sunday at 6:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Annabessacook Road.
Monday at 8:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Western Avenue.
ARREST
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 9:09 p.m., Tine M. Berube, 52, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault after disorderly conduct was reported on South Grove Street.
