CONCORD, N.H. – A man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire federal court to selling fentanyl to a Maine woman who died from an overdose.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 23-year-old Dennis Higgins, formerly of Hudson, New Hampshire, sold the drug in February 2016 to the 22-year-old woman from Kittery, Maine. Emergency personnel found the woman dead the following day at her home.

Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23. A plea agreement recommends that he be sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison.

