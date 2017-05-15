IN ATHENS, Monday at 3:52 a.m., trees were reported down on South Main Street.
IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on James Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Black Bear Run.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Parmenter Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.
8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:39 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Lamkin Lane.
IN FORKS, Monday at 8:15 a.m., a car theft was reported on Lake Moxie Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:23 a.m., wires were reported down on Madison Avenue.
3:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Maple Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Street.
10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.
12:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.
1:37 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
8:30 p.m., trees were reported down on Middle Road.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 5:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Street.
IN STARKS, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., wires were reported down on Emery Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
7:59 a.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.
11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.
4:44 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported in The Concourse.
7:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Grove Court.
11:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
11:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WELD, Sunday at 8:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Dixfield Road.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 2:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Temple Road.
5:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Road.
8:49 p.m., wires were reported down on More Acres Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Lawrence Knowles, 50, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Buckman, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
Vicki Bachelder, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica Lane, 30, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:22 p.m., Justin Aaron Pilotte, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday at 12:20 a.m., Dustin David Hubler, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:34 p.m., Matthew E. Ames, 51, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
Monday at 2:01 a.m., Casey J. Ferrari, 26, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
