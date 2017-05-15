IN ATHENS, Monday at 3:52 a.m., trees were reported down on South Main Street.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on James Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Black Bear Run.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Parmenter Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Farms Road.

8:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:39 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.

4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Lamkin Lane.

IN FORKS, Monday at 8:15 a.m., a car theft was reported on Lake Moxie Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 8:23 a.m., wires were reported down on Madison Avenue.

3:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Maple Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weston Street.

10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Pond Road.

12:27 p.m., mischief was reported on Elm Street.

1:37 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

8:30 p.m., trees were reported down on Middle Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 5:37 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Pleasant Street.

IN STARKS, Sunday at 8:42 p.m., wires were reported down on Emery Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

7:59 a.m., theft was reported on Wilson Street.

11:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported in The Concourse.

7:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Grove Court.

11:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

11:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WELD, Sunday at 8:33 p.m., threatening was reported on Dixfield Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 2:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Temple Road.

5:36 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lake Road.

8:49 p.m., wires were reported down on More Acres Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday, Lawrence Knowles, 50, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant.

Joseph Buckman, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Vicki Bachelder, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Jessica Lane, 30, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 10:22 p.m., Justin Aaron Pilotte, 28, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Monday at 12:20 a.m., Dustin David Hubler, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:34 p.m., Matthew E. Ames, 51, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

Monday at 2:01 a.m., Casey J. Ferrari, 26, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

