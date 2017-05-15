PITTSFIELD — Roughly 50 employers and resource providers will be on hand for an annual job fair at the Warsaw Middle School on School Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The tenth Regional Job and Resource Fair, a free event sponsored by the town and the Kennebec-Somerset Transition Team, will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. It also includes two free informational presentations, each about 15 minutes long, rotating every 20 to 25 minutes. One presentation is called “Get Credit for What You Know” and the second is called “Adding Value as an Employee.”

Employers and staffing agencies that have signed up to attend the event include Arcadia New England, Atwork Personnel Services, Bridges Home Services, Cianbro, Eastern Maine Healthcare System, Hancock Lumber Company, the Maine Army National Guard, the Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Living Innovations, the Sheridan Corporation and others.

Resource providers that have signed up to attend include Kennebec Valley Community College; Kennebec Valley Community Action Program; the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development; People’s United Bank; Pillars Community Outreach, Inc., and others.

The Department of Labor Career Center table will conduct resume critiquing for anyone interested. No registration is required for the fair.

Pittsfield Town Manager Kathryn Ruth said in the past this event has drawn anywhere from 200 to 500 people looking for jobs. Now in its tenth year, Ruth said the job fair is well known and well attended. She said the area served by the fair is generally lower income and has a lot of residents out of work.

“It’s an excellent area for recruiting, either seasonal, temp or for full-time positions,” she said.

She said by including the free presentations, the event is more than just a job fair. She also said the informal setting of an event like this can be beneficial for someone looking for work, as they can speak with a recruiter face to face and not have to go through an online application person. They even offer a private room in the event a recruiter wants to conduct an interview that day.

“Many people have gotten jobs right there on the spot,” she said.

The Pittsfield job fair, which serves Somerset and Kennebec counties as well as Sebasticook Valley, comes just a few weeks after a Waterville jobs fair drew over 100 people and 35 businesses together at the T & B Celebration Center at 6 Jefferson St., which is off of Kennedy Memorial Drive.

