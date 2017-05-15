A Portland man who had been missing since April 20 returned home unharmed over the weekend, Portland police said.

Benvindo Nzau, 39, returned either Saturday or Sunday, said police Lt. Robert Martin. Language barriers may have prevented him or friends from informing police before Monday, Martin said.

Benvindo Nzau Photo courtesy of the Portland Police Department

Nzau, who is a citizen of Angola, speaks Portuguese, French, Lingala and limited English, officials said.

He reportedly has mental health issues. In early April he was found in Wales, in Androscoggin County, and told officials he was trying to get to Canada.

Martin said police don’t yet know where Nzau was or what he was doing while he was missing from his Washington Avenue apartment.

Share