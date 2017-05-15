Rep. Chellie Pingree and Sen. Angus King voiced concern Monday about a report that says President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.

Pingree, a Democrat representing Maine’s 1st District, issued a harshly worded statement about the story by The Washington Post, saying it was time the country knew the full extent of the president’s relationship with the Russian government.

“These revelations are shocking, unprecedented and unpresidential, and have the American public and Congress questioning President Trump’s allegiance to our nation,” Pingree said. “It’s time we knew the full extent of his relationship with the Russian government.”

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, issued a statement that said that if the Washington Post story is true “this report is very troubling.”

“Jeopardizing the sources and methods that support our intelligence gathering apparatus, or those of an ally, are of grave concern. Furthermore, it could result in the loss of important intelligence sources and the cooperation of partners,” King said.

Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Bruce Poliquin, both Republicans, did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Pingree also said it is time to turn over the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to the Russians to an outside commission.

“Unless we have an independent commission in place, incidents like those reported tonight by the Washington Post will continue to occur without explanations until there are major consequences for our national security,” she said.

