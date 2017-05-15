A apparent canoe accident sent a mother and son to the hospital Monday night, after both spent time in the cold water of Outlet Stream in Vassalboro.

Maine Game Warden Steven Couture said Mollie Egold, 25, who lives in Vassalboro, was canoeing with her 5-year-old son when they both went into the water.

Law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the stretch of the stream behind 960 Main St, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Reports on emergency radio said the boy, whose name was not immediately provided, was pulled from the water unresponsive.

Although a Life Flight helicopter was summoned, the boy was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville by ambulance shortly after 8 p.m.

Couture, warden for the Vassalboro area, said Egold was also taken to Inland Hospital. Both were suffering from hypotermia, but the boy was severely hypothermic. As of 10 p.m., Couture said hospital staff were trying to slowly raise the boy’s temperature.

Couture said when he arrived on the scene, dark had already fallen, so it was unclear what circumstances might have led to the accident.

He said the investigation will continue Tuesday.

Both Egold and her son were wearing life jackets. Although neither was in the water very long, the water temperature is still very cold, he said.

This story will be updated.

