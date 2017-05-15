CAMDEN — Spectrum Generations will host a free training series for family caregivers at Quarry Hill, 30 Community Drive.

Participants can learn what dementia is and how it affects the individual. They also can develop skills on how to interact and communicate with a person with dementia.

The six-week training, called The Savvy Caregiver, will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays from June 12 through July 17. Participants can learn to understand and manage challenging behaviors as well as other skills to improve outlook as a caregiver. Classes will include training, interactive exercises and discussions.

This training, sponsored by the Office of Elder Services, Department of Health and Human Services, is funded by a grant from the U.S. Administration on Aging. The training is free, though registration is required.

For more information or to register, call Tricia Payson at 620-1670.

Share