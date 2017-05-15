SKOWHEGAN — Roofers, lumber and hardware suppliers, landscaping specialists, banks, a beer vendor and food concessions will all assemble Saturday under the big top for the first Skowhegan Home Show.

Events are scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday on the midway of the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds. Giveaway baskets, raffles, gift cards, T-shirts, discounts and a chance to win tickets to the Travis Tritt concert in Augusta May 21 also will be available.

Kristina Cannon, executive director of the Home Show host, Main Street Skowhegan, said she will have her eye on the weather forecast this week as the event day approaches. Admission to the show is $5. As of Monday there were about 20 vendors, including real estate agencies and furniture and home goods suppliers signed up.

“We are excited to host the region’s first home show because it will help promote locally owned businesses in the area,” Cannon said. “During this weekend’s show, business owners will grow their customer base by connecting with people looking for assistance with a home or garden project.”

Cannon said all proceeds from the home show will help fund Skowhegan revitalization projects, which are initiatives Main Street is working on to make Skowhegan a better place to live, work, and visit.

“We’ve been frantically checking the extended forecast, hoping that the sun will prevail, and it looks like it will,” she said. “Weather for the event is supposed to include lots of sunshine and warmer temps. It’s shaping up to be a great day to get out, meet some local business owners, and find out how they can help with a home project — and perhaps enjoy some food and a local craft beer, too.”

The major event sponsor is Maine Roof Solutions.

Matt Dubois, president of the Main Street board of directors, said Saturday’s event is a chance to learn about services and products in the area for home building, remodeling and landscaping projects.

“The committee really wanted to have something in town that the local contractors and trades people could afford to be in a show,” Dubois said. “A lot of those other ones in other towns are really expensive for booth space. We’re trying to link the contractors in the area with people that would be interested in their services and products.”

A 10-by-10-foot space under the tent is $300. Vendor space for nonprofits is $100. There is also outdoor space available depending on vendor needs.

“It’s fairly unusual to have a home show in central Maine. There’s one in Augusta and one in Bangor, the two closest to us,” Dubois said. “The Rotary Club may have done one years ago, but as far as Main Street history, we’ve never done one through Main Street.”

For more information go to the Main Street Skowhegan web site<URL destination=”http://mainstreetskowhegan.org/”> mainstreet.org

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share