The Telling Room has hired Celine Kuhn as its new executive director, removing the interim tag from her title. She replaced Heather Davis, after Davis left the post nearly a year ago.

Board President Susan Conley announced the appointment Monday morning. “Celine will bring leadership and creativity to the Telling Room’s programs and a deep commitment to our region’s young writers,” Conley said in a press release.

Kuhn is a former Telling Room board president, and brings experience with strategy, fundraising and programming to the job, Conley said. Her background is in public health. She joined MaineHealth in 2012 to work as the program manager.

A nonprofit writing center, the Telling Room instills storytelling skills in young writers, building confidence and strengthening literacy.

“It is an honor to be able to support the work of the staff and the students, and help fuel the efforts that will carry the Telling Room forward for years to come,” Kuhn said in a press release.

