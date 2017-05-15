The University of Southern Maine baseball team received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament, but will be taking a long road trip.

USM (30-11) is seeded second in the six-team, double-elimination New York Regional in Onondaga, New York.

Kip Richard is met by University of Southern Maine teammates after they beat Eastern Connecticut State on Friday. Portland Press Herald photo by Derek Davis Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Huskies, the top-seeded team in the Little East Conference regular season, lost in the in the championship round of the LEC tournament on Saturday. USM is heading to the NCAAs for the first time since 2015 and the 23rd time overall under head coach Ed Flaherty.

They will play Castleton (Vermont) University in the first round at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Spartans won the North Atlantic Conference championship for the fourth consecutive year and have a 34-8 record.

Oswego State is the top seed in the New York Regional with a 28-8 record. Other teams in the regional include No. 3 College of New Jersey (31-11), No. 4 Tufts (30-8-1) and No. 6 Ithaca College (28-11).

St. Joseph’s College, which had a 31-8 record, did not receive an NCAA at-large bid. The Monks were the top seed in the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference but lost their first two games in the conference tournament.

The winner of each of the NCAA’s eight regional tournaments will advance to the NCAA Division III College World Series, a double-elimination tournament held at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, May 26-31.

