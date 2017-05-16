AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:17 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Green Street.

8:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

10:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:35 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive.

11:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:15 p.m., officers recovered property on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.

1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

2:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

2:28 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cony Street.

3:02 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:21 p.m., officers assisted with a water rescue on the Calumet Bridge.

3:38 p.m., vehicle theft was reported on State Street.

4:17 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Commerce Drive.

4:22 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Western Avenue and Hillcrest Street.

5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

6:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.

7:23 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.

7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

9:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.

Tuesday at 6 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pennmaric Road.

GARDINER

Monday at 10:36 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Bridge Street.

4:25 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Route 126.

MANCHESTER

Monday at 5:03 p.m., officers recovered property on Western Avenue.

WEST GARDINER

Monday at 1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

5:39 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Route 126.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Monday at 1:43 p.m., Jamie P. Luce, 33, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a warrant after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:02 p.m., Bonnie Lee French, 44, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release after a 911 hangup on Melville Street.

