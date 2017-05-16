AUGUSTA
Monday at 8:17 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Green Street.
8:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
10:08 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.
11:35 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive.
11:47 a.m., fraud was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:15 p.m., officers recovered property on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Court Street.
1:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
2:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
2:28 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Cony Street.
3:02 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:21 p.m., officers assisted with a water rescue on the Calumet Bridge.
3:38 p.m., vehicle theft was reported on State Street.
4:17 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Commerce Drive.
4:22 p.m., a disabled vehicle was reported on Western Avenue and Hillcrest Street.
5:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.
6:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:38 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.
7:23 p.m., theft was reported on Cross Hill Road.
7:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
9:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on State Street.
Tuesday at 6 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pennmaric Road.
GARDINER
Monday at 10:36 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Highland Avenue.
11:19 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Bridge Street.
4:25 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Route 126.
MANCHESTER
Monday at 5:03 p.m., officers recovered property on Western Avenue.
WEST GARDINER
Monday at 1:29 p.m., theft was reported on Hallowell Litchfield Road.
5:39 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Route 126.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Monday at 1:43 p.m., Jamie P. Luce, 33, of Waldoboro, was arrested on a warrant after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:02 p.m., Bonnie Lee French, 44, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release after a 911 hangup on Melville Street.
