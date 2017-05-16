AUGUSTA – Maine lawmakers are advancing a bill to force the release of $15 million in bonds for senior housing that voters approved in 2015.

The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday voted 85-57 supporting the bill. The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill with a 26-8 vote.

The bill would remove the statutory requirement that the state treasurer issues the housing bonds under the governor’s direction.

The bill faces further votes before heading to Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s desk for an expected veto, which requires two-thirds votes in both chambers for an override.

LePage says he’s refusing to release the bonds to protect the public.

His office says the bill endangers separation of powers.

Supporters say the bill is limited to the housing bonds and that Maine has a shortage of 9,000 affordable homes for seniors.

