READFIELD — Chris Florek pitched a three-hitter and fanned four to lead Maranacook past Lincoln 9-0 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B baseball game Tuesday.

Jackson McPhedran scored three runs for Maranacook (4-5), while Nick Bowie had a double.

Chris Sullivan had a double for the Eagles (1-9).

WINTHROP 15, OAK HILL 4, 5 INN.: Greg Fay and Carson Camick each drove in three runs to lead the Ramblers to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Winthrop.

Cam Gaghan added a double and two RBIs as part of a three-hit effort for Winthrop (6-4), while Antonio Meucci held the Raiders scoreless until the fifth inning.

Colby Webster had two hits and an RBI for Oak Hill (4-6).

EDWARD LITTLE 9, CONY 2: Jared Plourde earned the win on the mound and helped his own cause with a home run and a single as the Eddie earned the KVAC A win in Auburn.

Plourde went the distance, allowing three hits will striking out eight and walking three. Grant Hartley also homered for the Eddies (9-2).

Taylor Heath doubled for Cony (1-8) while Kolbe Merfeld and Tyler Dostie each singled.

RICHMOND 5, OLD ORCHARD 1: Zach Small went the distance and hit a home run to lead the Bobcats to a win over Class C Old Orchard in Richmond.

Small, who also had a double, allowed seven hits while striking out eight and walking one. Tristan Shea added a double for Richmond (9-1).

Kyle Allen doubled for the Seagulls (6-3).

GARDINER 11, BELFAST 10: The Lions loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning, but failed to get the tying run home and the Tigers held on for the KVAC B win in Belfast.

Alic Shorey had a double, two singles, three RBIs and scored twice for Gardiner (8-3). Marc Cloutier added three singles and scored three times.

Tristen Roberts had a triple and a double for Belfast (4-6).

SOFTBALL

NOKOMIS 6, ERSKINE 1: Maci Leali, Chelsea Crockett and Lexi Allard all doubled to lead the Warriors to the KVAC B win in South China.

Britney Bubar and Caitlyn Tasker combined for Nokomis (5-4) to blank the Eagles over the final six innings.

Faith Krause had a double for Erskine (4-7).

MARANACOOK 14, LINCOLN 3: Paige Costa went the distance in the circle as the Black Bears prevailed in a KVAC B game in Readfield.

Maranacook pounded out 10 hits and scored eight runs in the fifth inning en route to improving 6-3.

Lincoln fell to 1-7.

EDWARD LITTLE 12, CONY 6: Emmy Lachua hit three doubles, and the Red Eddies capitalized on eight errors for the KVAC A win in Auburn.

Edward Little (9-2) scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good.

Cari Hopkins, Brooklyn Belanger, and Allee Cloutier each had two hits for Cony (4-5).

RICHMOND 17, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Sydney Tilton fanned eight and allowed three hits in the circle and doubled and homered at the plate to lead the Bobcats (10-0) to the five-inning victory in Richmond.

Bryanne Lancaster (double) and Cassidy Harriman had three hits for Richmond, while Mackenzie Abbott (double) and Meranda Martin had two hits apiece.

Old Orchard Beach fell to 2-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

GARDINER 15, MORSE 8: Parker Hinkley’s hat trick led a balanced scoring attack for the Tigers in the KVAC B win in Bath.

Michael Poirier, Tristan Hebert, Tanner Hebert and Kyle Johnson each added two goals apiece for unbeaten Gardiner (8-0). Noah Keene made four saves in net, while Jake Weston and Sloan Berthiaume also netted scores.

Seamus Mann scored four times for Morse (2-4).

BRUNSWICK 18, MESSALONSKEE 7: Aiden Glover scored six goals to lead the Dragon attack in a KVAC A game at Thomas College in Waterville.

Max Gramins and Christian Glover each had a hat trick for unbeaten Brunswick (8-0), while Connor Pendergast made seven saves in goal.

Connor Smith scored three goals for Messalonskee (5-3), while Trevor McCray and Alden Balboni each added two goals. Dawson Charles made eight saves in net.

Share