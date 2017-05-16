Monmouth Academy recently announced the following students are the school’s Top 10 for the class of 2017.

Kelsea Blanton, daughter of C.J. Blanton and Denise Bolieau, is ranked first. She was the president of National Honor Society. She also participated in Key Club, Community Service Club and varsity tennis. Blanton plans to attend the University of South Florida to major in foreign language education.

Caroline Balano-Stott, daughter Joel and Stephanie Balano-Stott, is ranked second. She was a senior class senator, member of National Honor Society, and captain of the math and Nordic ski teams. She participated in track and field and envirothon. Balano-Stott plans to attend Colby College to major in environmental policy.

Briana Moody, daughter of Craig Moody Sr. and Jennifer Moody, is ranked third. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Book Club. She participated in theatre and chorus. Moody plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono and major in animal and veterinary sciences.

Hunter Richardson, son of Matthew Richardson and Michelle Labonte Richardson, is ranked fourth. He was vice president of both the senior class and National Honor Society, while being a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Envirothon, Key Club and a 2016 class marshal. He also participated in and was team captain of the varsity baseball, soccer and basketball teams. Richardson plans to attend Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and major in the pre-physician assistant program.

Daniel Martin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Martin, is ranked fifth. He was a member of the National Honor Society and participated all four years in the drama program. Martin plans to attend Thomas College to major in business management.

Rebecca Bero, daughter of Stephen Bero, is ranked sixth. She was senior class president, secretary of the National Honor Society, and a member of National History Club, Community Service Club, math team and Academic Decathlon. She has been an office aid for all four years of high school. Bero plans to attend Hofstra University and major in pre-medical with a concentrate in neuroscience.

Avery Gagne, son of Tricia and Bob Gagne, is ranked seventh. He was involved all four years with the drama club, winning five “All Festival Cast” awards for his participation in both regional and state one act festivals. He was part of the National Honor Society, was editor-in-chief for the yearbook, and was invited to attend the District III music festival every year of high school. Gagne plans to continue his education in the nursing field.

Emmeline Willey, daughter of Brittany and Curtis Willey, is ranked eighth. She is the student body and MASG president, captain of the Academic Decathlon team, band captain, and a member of the Monmouth Academy Players and Kennebec Valley YMCA Stingrays. Willey plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono in the fall and major in English and communications.

Amelia Freeman, daughter of Maia and Shawn Freeman, is ranked ninth. She was a member of Academic Decathlon and Jobs for Maine Graduates. Freeman plans to attend the University of Maine at Orono and major in marketing and advertising.

Rhiannon Dumond, daughter of Russ and Jennifer Dumond, is ranked tenth. She was a senior class senator, historian of the National Honor Society, and was a member of the math team. She also participated in varsity soccer, softball and was cheer captain. She plans to attend University of New England to major in pre-dental.

