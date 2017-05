IN ANSON, Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., a report of flooded roadways was taken on Madison Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Monday at 4:50 p.m., a scam was reported on West Ridge Road.

IN EMBDEN, Monday at 12:23 p.m., trees were reported down on Cross Town Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:03 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken at the police department.

2:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

2:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Osborne Street.

10:40 p.m., theft was reported on Willow Street.

Tuesday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

5:17 a.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:03 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Corn Shop Lane.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 5:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:59 a.m., debris was reported on Old Point Avenue.

12:53 p.m., a scam was reported on Nichols Street.

4:43 p.m., bail violation was reported on Bean Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 1:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Bates Street.

8:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:09 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:15 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Water Street.

12:30 p.m., theft was reported on Milburn Street.

2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

3:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Milburn Street.

Tuesday at 6:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 7:03 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Industry Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:44 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

9:48 a.m., theft was reported at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Drummond Avenue.

10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Butler Court and Ticonic Street.

10:25 a.m., a protection order violation was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

3:34 p.m., theft was reported at the Country Manor on College Avenue.

5 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Place.

6:20 p.m., a report of a protection order violation led to an arrest on Gray Street.

6:37 p.m., theft was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:31 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Oak Street.

11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

Tuesday at 12:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

5:10 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Donald Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday, Nicholas MacGrave, 28, of Weld, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

Michael Store, 37, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

Cristen Brown, 37, of Jay, was arrested on five warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:51 a.m., Irving Swieneicki, 47, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for violating bail.

11:10 a.m., Daniel Hamilton, 58, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

3:24 p.m., Joshua Ryan Corson, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a contempt order.

4:12 p.m., Casey Edward McDonald, 30, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a contempt order.

4:47 p.m., Don Michael James, 41, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of violating a condition of release and refusing to sign a summons.

5:01 p.m., Jared Luce, 19, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:21 p.m., Bridget James, 50, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:14 p.m., Amy-Jo Lin Beaudry, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on four charges of violating conditions of release and one charge of violating a protection from harassment order.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:48 a.m., Nathaniel Dale Sulim, 33, of Waterville, and Jennifer J. Mangin, 41, of Palermo, were both arrested on a charge of theft by deception at Marden’s.

