WATERVILLE — “Plant Responses to Climate Change” will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Quarry Road Recreation Area.

This presentation, hosted by Sustain Mid Maine Coalition’s Education and Community Outreach Team, will be led by Michael Douglas of the Maine Primitive Skills School.

Learning the seasonal availability of the flora of the area and how climate change is influencing the cycles of plants and trees can help with regulating one’s behaviors and increase awareness as to how one interacts with the shrubs, trees, vines and herbaceous plants in backyards and woodlots.

Participants can learn about the changes they have seen in 30 years of year-round interaction with the plants and the adjustments that have been made in response to a changing climate.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 680-4208.

Share