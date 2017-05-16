BENTON — An 80-year-old woman died Monday evening following a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 95 in Benton.

Killed was Mary Ricci, 80, of Portland, police said. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near mile marker 136 northbound on I-95, according to a news release from Sgt. Blaine Bronson of the Maine State Police. The car, driven by Ricci, left the road on the left side of the highway, the passing lane, riding up the grassy embankment and skidding in the soft dirt before going airborne and landing on its roof.

Staff file photo by David Leaming Firefighters and rescue personnel extricate the occupant of this vehicle that went off the northbound lane of I-95 in Benton and went airborne before rolling over three times on Monday. Mary Ricci of Portland was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

“The vehicle struck a ledge outcrop causing it to launch into the air and roll over three times before coming to rest on its roof approximately 300 feet from where it left the interstate,” the release said.

Ricci was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Tuesday morning that investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

Motor vehicle debris and personal belongings from inside the car were scattered along the embankment after the crash.

Maine State Police troopers, along with a Clinton police officer, worked to reconstruct the accident, taking measurements along the road side. Officials with Fairfield Fire Department and the Maine Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.

Traffic was reduced to one lane Monday evening, but continued to move as police and rescue personnel from the town of Fairfield awaited a representative from a local funeral home. A driver from Blanchard’s Towing of Clinton also waited nearby, ready to haul the wreckage away.

Trooper Samuel Tlumac is the primary investigator on the case, according to the release.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, McCausland said he did not expect any new information regarding what may have caused the crash. He also said he did not know where Ricci was traveling to.

“They’re still working on why she ended up where she did,” McCausland said.

This story will be updated.

Staff writer Colin Ellis contributed to this report.

