An effort to recover the body of a Harpswell man who apparently drowned after falling off a boat in the Androscoggin River on Friday evening came up short again Tuesday.

Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, said search parties were unable to find the body of Stephen Wines, a Bailey Island resident.

Wines, 27, was fishing with his brother, 30-year-old William Wines, near Bay Bridge Landing in Brunswick when he fell off the boat. His brother tried to rescue him but was unable to pull him to safety and had to be treated for hypothermia.

Nichols said the recovery effort would resume Wednesday morning. A Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol dive team will be on hand.

Authorities will also deploy side-scan sonar, a device that can be used underwater to view objects on the river bottom. Wednesday’s search effort will extend from Bay Bridge Landing to Merrymeeting Bay.

