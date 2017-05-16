Maine Sen. Susan Collins issued a statement on Tuesday morning, less than an hour after President Trump took to Twitter to justify sharing highly classified information with Russian officials in a White House meeting last week.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump wrote, “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

Collins, however, expressed concerned about his revelation.

“The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security,” she said in the statement. “There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately.”

Both Collins and her fellow Maine senator, Sen. Angus King, serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

The Washington Post first reported in a story Monday evening that Trump had revealed classified information to Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, that had been given to the U.S. by a U.S. intelligence partner about an Islamic State plot.

White House officials denied Monday night that Trump had revealed the information, in carefully worded statements.

White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Monday, “At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.

“I was in the room. It didn’t happen.”

The Post story did not say that intelligence sources or methods were revealed, only that the information revealed concerned a specific plot by Islamic State and the Middle Eastern city where the threat originated. The Post story said that information would have been enough for Russian officials to figure out who the source was and the method by which the information was collected.

This story will be updated.

