It’s been a long time coming, but nice weather is finally headed for the area and not for just one day, but several.

You may have noticed the sun peeking through the clouds as it went below the horizon Monday. This was the clearing we’ve been waiting for. The air feels different this morning, gone is that damp chill, replaced with a more typical coolness for a mid-May morning.

Temperatures will warm above 70 just after noon and continue the ascent to the mid- and even upper 70s by the end of the day. The sun won’t set until after 8 p.m – the first such occurrence since last August – that’s how long we get to enjoy these long evenings as we gain another 25 minutes by the first day of summer in a month.

It becomes warmer Wednesday, highs get into the lower 80s. Many of the spring flowers will start to fade as the landscape takes on a decidedly summer appearance. This will be even more evident on Thursday as temperatures near that 90-degree mark. Considering some areas saw snow on Mother’s Day this will be a shock to the system.

A front pushes the core of the heat away for Friday and the weekend is more pleasant, but still warm. Our next chance of showers holds off until you are getting ready for work next week, so enjoy the great ride, we deserve it!

