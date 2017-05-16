A third man sentenced in the brutal beating death of a 49-year-old man in his Portland apartment in 2015 will serve 12½ years in prison, a Cumberland County Superior Court judge decided Tuesday.

Abil Teshome, 25, will also serve four years of probation and pay more than $8,000 in restitution under the terms announced by Judge Thomas Warren after a two-hour hearing.

Teshome, Mohamud Mohamed and Osman Sheikh were all charged in the death of Freddie Akoa, 49, who was punched and kicked for hours in his Cumberland Avenue apartment in August 2015.

No one has offered a firm motive for the beating, which left Akoa with dozens of rib fractures, a lacerated liver and head injuries, but Teshome’s lawyer said Tuesday it may have been instigated by Akoa’s girlfriend’s open displays of “physical affection” with Mohamed.

After all five, including the girlfriend, had spent most of Aug. 10 drinking in a park, they headed to Akao’s apartment, where the drinking continued. At some point, the three men began beating Akao, although Sheikh’s role was considered minor. Warren said the evidence suggested that Mohamed started the beating and stayed longer in the apartment than the other two.

“This was an absolutely horrible beating, for no apparent reason,” Assistant Attorney General John Alsop told Warren on Tuesday. “Essentially, he (Akao) was left for dead.”

When he was questioned by police, Teshome confessed almost immediately, his lawyer, Jon Gail, said. Teshome also offered to testify against the other two men, although that proved unnecessary after they pleaded guilty. Mohamed is serving a 30-year sentence and Sheikh is serving three years.

Alsop said prosecutors agreed to a lesser sentence for Teshome because he had come forward and admitted guilt first.

Before Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors and Gail had agreed that Teshome would be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 30 years, with all but 20 years suspended. Alsop argued for that sentence, while Gale asked Warren to sentence Teshome to five years in jail.

He has already been behind bars for nearly two years.

