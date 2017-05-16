VASSALBORO — A black and yellow-striped canoe stood lodged upright between the wall of the dam at Outlet Stream and the rapids underneath Tuesday morning, a sign of the tragedy that unfolded the night before when a 5-year-old boy and his mother were thrown into the frigid waters.

The boy, William Egold, later died after suffering from severe hypothermia.

Tuesday morning, Ray Breton threw a grappling hook and pulled, with three other men, to dislodge the 16-foot canoe and get it onto dry land. The keel, or nose of the canoe, was cracked from hitting the bottom of the 10-foot deep waters.

It was the canoe that Mollie Egold was in with her 5-year-old son William on Monday evening, Breton said, before it overturned and they both fell out. William died overnight at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Breton, who has owned the park area for four years and leaves striped canoes that people can use for free, said he was on the other side of the park, opposite Route 32, training horses. He usually stays in the field into the evening, he said, but Monday evening he left a little early.

Twenty minutes later, the canoe was overturned in the dam.

When Breton saw the canoe later that evening, he thought some kids had let the canoe flow downstream and left it there, so he called his friend who lives on Route 32.

“I asked him, ‘Who was in the black and yellow one?’ and he said that was William and his mom,” Breton said. “Right then, I knew.”

He drove down the street, just pass The Olde Mill, and saw cop cars and ambulances and game wardens. Mollie and William had floated down the stream in their life jackets to the mill, about 1,000 feet away from the park across from Ferris’ Variety.

“Last night, you know, you couldn’t sleep. It’s too much like my own kid,” Breton said, becoming choked up as he talked next to the dam at Outlet Stream Tuesday morning.

According to Breton’s friend, Mollie, 25, and her son were canoing in the area for quite a while before the accident.

They stuck closely to the shoreline most of the time, but then they appeared to go toward the middle, Breton said.

According to a press release from the Maine Game Warden Service, “the water was swift and the canoe overturned, causing both to enter the water.”

William became trapped beneath the water against debris, according to MacDonald. His mother was able to free him from the debris and called for help, he said.

Both Mollie and her son were wearing life jackets.

Law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to the stretch of the stream behind 960 Main St., shortly after 7:30 p.m. and performed life-saving measures.

William was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville by ambulance shortly after 8 p.m., where he stayed for about four hours, Couture said. He was then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight helicopter.

MacDonald said game wardens were told early Tuesday morning that William had died overnight.

While District Game Warden Steven Couture didn’t yet know the cause of death for William, he said at the park Tuesday that “hypothermia was definitely an issue.”

“We’re concerned about water temperature this time year,” he said. While he didn’t know the exact water temperature, the air temperature at the time was 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Mollie suffered from hypothermia as well, he said.

The Maine Warden Service is still investigating the incident, Couture said.

This story will be updated.

