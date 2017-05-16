Veteran politician, author and philanthropist Neil Rolde has died, according to a report from Maine Public.

State House reporter Mal Leary said he received an email from Attorney General Janet Mills last night saying Rolde had passed. Rolde was an emeritus member of the Maine Public board of trustees.

A resident of York, Rolde was known for his Democratic activism and served as a state representative for York from 1974-1990. In 1990 he lost a bid for the U.S. Senate to Republican Bill Cohen.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said Rolde’s passing was a “big loss for Maine.”

“From his long service and leadership in the Legislature, to his generosity in the community, to successfully leading the charge to save Portsmouth Naval Shipyard -not once, but twice – he’s left and indelible mark on the state,” Pingree said in a statement.

Rolde left an impact on the state as an author and historian, writing about the people who shaped the state to America’s complex relationship with immigration.

“He was a true believer in the adage that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” Pingree said.

Pingree met Rolde when she ran for the Maine Legislature in the 1990s, and she considered him a mentor and a friend.

“He was brilliant, witty and always a pleasure to spend time with. Like many others whose lives he touched, I learned so much from his stories and opinions. He will be missed,” Pingree said.

Rolde was a Maine historian and prolific author, bringing to bear stories about Maine’s Native American population in “Unsettled Past, Unsettled Future: The Story of Maine Indians,” and the events leading to the establishment of Baxter State Park in “The Baxters of Maine: Downeast Visionaries,” among other titles.

In addition to serving on the Maine Public board, Rolde held positions on the Maine Historic Preservation Commission; Maine Arts and Humanities Commission; Seacoast Shipyard Association; and the University of New England.

This story will be updated.

