We asked the Abu family which five ingredients from their store they would recommend someone try if they want to become more familiar with Somali food. They suggest:

• Basmati rice. Fans of Indian food will recognize this rice, which has a slightly nutty flavor. It’s used in Somali cuisine because the grains don’t stick together, Halima Abu said.

• Diced beef. This is used to make a sauce for the rice or pasta (like a Bolognese).

• Goat meat. It’s the most widely consumed red meat in the world but is not a staple on most American tables.

• Pasta (spagatte). Italians brought pasta to Somalia, and so you’re likely to see both rice and homemade pasta on the Somali dinner table. Somali pasta is thicker than Italian pasta.

• Spices, including cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, turmeric powder, cloves, cumin, curry powder and black pepper. Somalis also like to use food coloring in some dishes.

— Meredith Goad

