Dresden Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year on Friday, June 16.

Children will be screened in the areas of health, language, motor skills, basic concept and social/emotional assessment.

Children need to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15. Be sure to bring the child with his/her birth certificate and immunization record to the registration. If a child is attending the school’s preschool program, there is no need to register.

To schedule an appointment, call the school at 737-2559.

