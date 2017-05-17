Law enforcement officials are investigating alleged embezzlement at the office of a former high-profile defense lawyer in Portland, Maine.

WCSH-TV reports that if the allegations in a lawsuit are correct, then it would be one of the largest embezzlement cases in Maine.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Daniel G. Lilley Law Offices accuses a former employee of forging Lilley’s signature on checks to obtain more than $800,000 over five years.

Lilley, who practiced law until he died in March at the age of 79, successfully defended Tony DiMillo of DiMillo’s Restaurant against tax charges and won an acquittal for a woman who shot her husband so many times she had to reload.

More recently, Lilley represented the accused business partner of a Zumba instructor who turned her dance studio into a brothel in Kennebunk.

