Say brisket to a Texan, and he’s almost certainly thinking barbecue. Say it to a Jew and she’s likely to be thinking of a cozy Friday night dinner at her grandmother’s.

The two meanings come together in the Levey Day School’s fourth annual kosher barbecue, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The Holy Smokes Kosher BBQ is held on the school grounds at 400 Deering Ave., and features bluegrass music from Portland’s Jerks of Grass.

The chicken and brisket are supplied by a kosher meat company in New York. “The owners of the company, Grow and Behold, say they are committed to treating their animals and workers humanely and with respect,” according to the school’s press release. “It’s a natural fit for a school that emphasizes humanity and kindness.”

Round out your meal with pies, pickles, cornbread and more.

The party is open to the public and benefits the school and its scholarship program. Tickets are $75 and available at leveydayschool.org.

Hugo’s to explore world with series of wine dinners

Travel around the world without ever leaving Portland, at least culinarily speaking. Hugo’s is hosting the first of four (five-course) wine dinners on May 24, each inspired by a different country or region.

The dinners begin at 6 p.m. and cost $150, all included. The first dinner celebrates the food and wine of Spain, and the last – actually paired with beer – celebrates Maine food. In between, eat and drink from southern France and other regions. Tickets are at eventbrite.com.

