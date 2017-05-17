Trendy apparel retailer H&M intends to open at a new location at the Maine Mall on Thursday.

The new location is directly across from its original location, in space formerly occupied by The Gap and Lane Bryant stores.

The retailer, known for offering trendy clothes at reasonable prices, will offer collections for adults and teens, accessories and the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds.

H&M offers a global garment recycling program whereby customers can help save natural resources and contribute to a reduced environmental impact by donating unwanted pieces of clothing from any brand while in the store. Customers will receive a voucher for 15 percent off their entire purchase for each bag of donated clothing. In 2016, H&M U.S. diverted over 2 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills, according to the release.

Discount passes will be offered to the first 200 shoppers when the store opens at noon.

This story was updated at 10:16 a.m. May 18 to better describe the new store’s location.

