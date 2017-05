AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 9:03 a.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

10:04 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

11:00 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Leighton and Bond Brook roads.

11:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

12:02 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

12:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Patterson Street.

12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

12:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:06 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

6:27 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on East Chestnut Street.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Court.

9:12 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bridge and State streets.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 8:33 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Spring Street.

8:43 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mechanic Street.

8:53 a.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Street.

HALLOWELL

Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Water Street.

1:25 p.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

3:17 p.m., littering was reported on Blaine Road.

3:20 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

WEST GARDINER

Tuesday at 10:23 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Weston Lane.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., drugs were reported on Turtle Run Road.

7:58 p.m., an unsecure premises was reported on Tower Road.

9:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Wednesday at 4:58 a.m., an overdose was reported on Pineland Drive.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 6:11 p.m., Anna Louise Cox Miller, 26, of Waterville was arrested on a warrant, after a traffic stop was performed on Water Street.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 11:19 p.m., Jonathan Merrill, 39, of New Boston, New Hampshire was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, after a traffic accident was reported on Libby Hill Road.

Share