A Limington man died late Tuesday night in a violent head-on crash in Hollis.

Jordan Lambert, a 25-year-old passenger in the car that was hit head-on by a second vehicle, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died. The drivers of both cars are being treated at Maine Medical Center for extensive injuries but are expected to survive, according to Maine State Police.

Jordan Lambert died after a head-on crash in Hollis. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

State police Corporal Jessica Shorey said a Hyundai driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Rushforth of Hollis was in the oncoming lane and crashed into a Nissan driven by Tiffani Mains, 22, of Buxton. Lambert was a passenger in Mains’ car.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on Cape Road.

Troopers are still trying to determine why Rushforth was in the wrong lane and which occupants were wearing seat belts.

Share