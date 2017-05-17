WATERVILLE — Claire Crocker had a hat trick and Julia Hinkley made 15 saves to lead Gardiner past Erskine 8-6 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls lacrosse action Wednesday at Thomas College.

Evelyn Hinkley added two goals for Gardiner (3-4) while Hailee Lovely, Madisyn Smith and Lauren Chadwick had one apiece.

Hayley Hinds had two goals for Erskine (4-3). Audrey Jordan, Jaime Boudreau, Kassidy Wade and Jordan Linscott each had one goal. Ashlyn Wing stopped 11 shots.

MESSALONSKEE 18, MT. ARARAT 6: Ally Turner scored seven goals and had five assists to lead Messalonskee to a KVAC A win over Mt. Ararat in Topsham.

Lydia Dexter, Lauren Pickett and Katie Seekins each added three goals for Messalonskee (7-1). Sophie Holmes won seven ground balls.

Emily Welch had four goals for Mt. Ararat (1-7). Goalkeeper Casi Perow had nine saves.

MORSE 18, CONY 12: Paige Daigle scored six goals to lead the Shipbuilders to the KVAC win in Bath.

Amanda Gagne and Emily Martin each scored three goals for Morse (6-1).

Faith Leathers-Pouliot scored four goals for Cony (2-5), while Lauren Coniff added three goals and Kami Lambert had two goals and an assist. Sophie Whitney registered a goal and two assists.

Cony goalies Kat Biasuz and Sarah Cook-Wheeler combined to make six saves.

SOFTBALL

OAK HILL 23, BOOTHBAY 0, 5 inn.: Charlotte Waterman went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Raiders to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Wales. Emma Hlister had three hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs for Oak Hill (7-3).

Julia Ahlberg homered and drove in a pair for Oak Hill, as well.

Boothbay dropped to 0-9.

MONMOUTH 7, HALL-DALE 3: Emily Kaplan, Katie Harris and Hannah Anderson each had two hits to lead the Mustangs to the MVC victory in Farmingdale.

Anderson also drove in three runs for Monmouth (10-2).

Amanda Benner had an RBI double for Hall-Dale.

ERSKINE 7, MOUNT VIEW 1: Kayla Hodgkins earned the win, allowing five hits while striking out nine, and also helped her own cause with a single and a double as the Eagles earned the KVAC B win in Thorndike.

Madison Boynton added a double for Erskine (5-7).

Mount View fell to 1-8.

GARDINER 13, MCI 1, 5 inn.: Jillian Bisson had a double among her three hits and also pitched a three-hitter in the circle to lead the Tigers (11-1) to the KVAC B victory in Gardiner.

Haley Brann had two hits for Gardiner, while Jazmin Clary ended the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.

The Huskies fell to 2-9.

MESSALONSKEE 6, HAMPDEN 1: Mackenzie Charest had three hits as the Eagles downed the Broncos in a KVAC A game in Oakland.

Makayla Wilson had two hits, including a double — one of four doubles as part of a 10-hit attack for Messalonskee (4-6).

Alyssa Smith held Hampden (2-9) scoreless until the seventh inning.

BANGOR 11, CONY 10: Cony scored in the 7th inning to get within a run but its rally fell short in a KVAC A loss in Bangor.

Delaney Keithley had a double and two singles for Cony (4-6) while Gaby McGuire added three singles.

Megan Conner tripled and singled for Bangor (10-2) and Lindy Bezgembluk added three singles.

BASEBALL

GARDINER 11, MCI 1, 5 inn.: Cole Lawrence allowed three hits to earn the win in his first start of the season as the Tigers rolled to the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Isaiah Magee had three singles, two RBIs and scored a run for Gardiner (9-3), while Hunter Chasse had a double, a single and scored twice.

Owen Williams, Pedro Matos and Norman Duncombe each singled for MCI (2-9).

OAK HILL 9, BOOTHBAY 2: Brent Mulherin and Caleb Treadwell each picked up two singles apiece to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Seahawks in Wales.

Matt Clifford earned the win on the mound for Oak Hill (4-6).

Boothbay falls to 2-8.

Share