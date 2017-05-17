MADISON — Whitney Bess went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Ashley Emery tripled to lead the Madison softball team past Lisbon 8-3 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday afternoon.

Aishah Malloy doubled and drove in a run while Madeline Wood pitched seven strong innings, striking out three and allowing five hits.

Giana Russo had two hits and an RBI for the Greyhounds (7-3).

CARRABEC 15, MT. ABRAM 0, 5 INN.: Ashley Cates had two hits, including a triple, along with four RBIs to lead the Cobras to an MVC win in North Anson.

Lexie Cowan added two singles for Carrabec (6-5). Sam LeBeau earned the win in the circle, striking out seven while allowing two hits.

Kiley Holt had a double for Mt. Abram (1-10).

ERSKINE 7, MOUNT VIEW 1: Kayla Hodgkins earned the win, allowing five hits while striking out nine, and also helped her own cause with a single and a double as the Eagles cruised in Thorndike.

Madison Boynton added a double for Erskine (5-7).

Mount View fell to 1-8.

LAWRENCE 5, OXFORD HILLS 2: The Bulldogs scored four times in the fourth inning en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Fairfield.

Molly Folsom and Cassidy Sirois each had two hits for Lawrence (5-6).

Erin Morin had three hits, including a double, for Oxford Hills (6-4).

MESSALONSKEE 6, HAMPDEN 1: Mackenzie Charest had three hits as the Eagles downed the Broncos in a KVAC A game in Oakland.

Makayla Wilson had two hits, including a double — one of four doubles as part of a 10-hit attack for Messalonskee (4-6).

Alyssa Smith held Hampden (2-9) scoreless until the seventh inning.

MORSE 8, NOKOMIS 3: Paige Faulkingham had three hits to help lead the Shipbuilders in Newport.

Morse (7-3) got a complete-game four-hitter from Marissa Parks in the circle. Parks also added a double and two singles to aid her own cause.

Austin Leighton rapped a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit day for Nokomis (6-5).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, WATERVILLE 0: Madison Clowes struck out 13 but it wasn’t enough for the Purple Panthers, who fell in Waterville.

Molly Wasilewski smacked a double for Waterville (2-8). Elyssa Giguere had two singles.

Addie Jameson struck out 11 batters for Medomak Valley (10-1).

LEAVITT 6, WINSLOW 3: Abby Robertson held the Black Raiders to just a run after the third inning as the Hornets prevailed in Turner.

Robertson also swatted a double and drove in two runs to lead Leavitt (8-3), which broke open a close game with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Haley Ward and Bailey Robbins each had two hits for Winslow (7-2).

BASEBALL

WATERVILLE 9, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: David Barre had a double and a single to spark the host Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win.

Jackson Aldrich and Cody Pellerin each had two singles for Waterville (7-3).

Cam Robinson had a double and a single to lead the Panthers (5-6).

MORSE 12, NOKOMIS 5: The Shipbuilders capitalized on eight Nokomis errors for 10 unearned runs in the KVAC B win in Newport.

Zach Hartsgrove had three hits for Nokomis. Morse improved to 8-2, while Nokomis dropped to 9-2.

OXFORD HILLS 10, LAWRENCE 5: Ashton Keniston homered to lead the Vikings in Fairfield.

Keniston also had a single for Oxford Hills (8-2). Cam Slicer had two hits, including a double, for the Vikings.

Devon Webb hit two singles for Lawrence (4-7).

BRIDGEWAY 8, MT. ABRAM 0: Dustin Crawford went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Bandits to the MVC win in Madison.

Evan Bess collected a pair of RBIs for Bridgeway (8-3), while Ryan Emery and Aaron Morgan each added a single and an RBI.

Mt. Abram (0-10) managed just two hits against three different Bridgeway pitchers.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MESSALONSKEE 18, MT. ARARAT 6: Ally Turner scored seven goals and had five assists to lead Messalonskee to a KVAC A win over Mt. Ararat in Topsham.

Lydia Dexter, Lauren Pickett and Katie Seekens each added three goals for Messalonskee (7-1). Sophie Holmes had seven ground balls.

Emily Welch had four goals for Mt. Ararat (1-7). Goalkeeper Casi Perow had nine saves.

GARDINER 8, ERSKINE 6: Claire Crocker had a hat trick and Julia Hinkley made 15 saves to lead the Tigers at Thomas College in Waterville.

Evelyn Hinkley added two goals for Gardiner (3-4) while Hailee Lovely, Madisyn Smith and Lauren Chadwick had one apiece.

Hayley Hinds had two goals for Erskine (4-3). Audrey Jordan, Jaime Boudreau, Kassidy Wade and Jordan Linscott each had one goal. Ashlyn Wing stopped 11 shots.

WINSLOW 11, CAMDEN HILLS 7: Hailey Grenier had six goals to lead the Black Raiders (2-4) to victory in the KVAC B game in Winslow.

Silver Clukey and Savannah Joler had two goals apiece for Winslow, while Cassie McCaslin added another and Sarah Stevens had an assist. Carrie Selwood made six saves.

Ryan Hart had four goals and Olivia Powers scored three for the Windjammers (2-5).

Share