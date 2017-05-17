A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in Maine to three years of probation for his role in trafficking nearly $2 million worth of baby eels.

Michael Bryant, of West Yarmouth, was among a group of people who pleaded guilty to selling or transporting the eels, called elvers, last year. He was sentenced in federal court in Portland on Wednesday.

Elvers can only be fished legally and commercially in Maine and South Carolina. They sell for upward of $1,000 a pound before being shipped to Asia for use in sushi.

Bryant must serve nine months home confinement per the terms of sentencing. He must also pay a $5,000 fine and $45,000 in restitution.

His sentencing is the first to stem from Operation Broken Glass, a federal eel trafficking investigation.

