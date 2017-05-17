IN ANSON, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., a scam was reported on River Road.

6:16 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Nault Road.

Wednesday at 8:19 a.m., threatening was reported on Nault Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 9:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hanscom Road.

5:52 p.m., mischief was reported on Hanscom Road.

5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hanscom Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 1:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McNally Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 9:17 p.m., trees were reported down on Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Davis Road.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Street.

7:52 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:18 p.m., theft was reported on Montcalm Street.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., theft was reported on Lamkin Lane.

9:13 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Skowhegan Savings.

IN FAYETTE, Tuesday at 5:32 p.m., wires were reported down on David Pond Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:50 a.m., a scam was reported on Jones Street.

11:57 a.m., theft was reported on Old Point Avenue.

2:55 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Madison Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Russell Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 5:25 p.m., trees were reported down on Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 4:29 p.m., a tree was reported down on Taylor Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., a brush pile fire was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., theft was reported on Waye Street.

3:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Steward Hill Road.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

10:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 12:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pennell Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 8:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:55 a.m., a burglary was reported at 18 Below on Silver Street.

7:02 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Hillside Avenue.

8:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elmhurst Street.

9:47 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pine Street.

11 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:38 p.m., a car burglary was reported on Chaplin Street.

1:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

3:35 p.m., theft was reported at Burger King on College Avenue.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

6:27 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

6:52 p.m., a fight call led to an arrest on Spruce Street.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported at Cancun Restaurant on Silver Street.

7:26 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Burger King.

Wednesday at 12:58 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Spruce Street.

1:09 a.m., a car burglary was reported on High Street.

2:16 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Abbott Street.

3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

3:28 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Abbott Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 4:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:50 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:25 p.m., Michael Allen McGregor, 23, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

9:34 p.m., Nikita Lynn Tolman, 27, of New Portland, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after a license suspension, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

9:45 p.m., Ricky Junior Pedersen, 28, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:25 a.m., Nathaniel Sulim, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on probation hold.

6:52 p.m., Joshua E. Noble, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:40 p.m., Shawn S. Bunker, 51, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., Christian Grenier, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of refusing to submit.

