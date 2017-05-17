WALES — Oak Hill High School recently announced the following students, listed alphabetically, were named the top 10 seniors for the class of 2017.

Dayna Conant is the daughter of Teresa Coffey, of Bowdoin, and Duane Conant, of Lisbon. She plans to attend Bowdoin College with an undeclared major.

Alexis Fuller is the daughter of Janet Craig, of Sabattus, and Jason Fuller, of Lewiston. She plans to attend the University of Southern Maine to major in accounting.

Halee Lair is the daughter of Rebecca and Lou Maranda, of Litchfield. She plans to attend Norwich University to major in biology. Lair is class salutatorian.

Makenzie LeBlanc is the daughter of Cynthia and Armand LeBlanc, of Litchfield. She plans to attend Newbury College to major in psychology and criminal justice.

Adam Mooney is the son of Monica and David Mooney, of Wales. He plans to attend University of Southern Maine to major in criminology.

Hannah Nadeau is the daughter of Melinda and Scott Nadeau, of Litchfield. She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in nursing. Nadeau is class valedictorian.

Kierra Rolston is the daughter of Sheila and Robert Rolston, of Litchfield. She plans to attend the University of New Hampshire to major in mechanical engineering.

Matthew Strout is the son of Deborah and Gordon Strout, of Sabattus. He plans to attend Thomas College to major in accounting and political science.

Cassidy Tibbetts is the daughter of Elizabeth and Clyde Tibbetts, of Litchfield. She plans to attend the University of Maine to major in engineering.

Charlotte Waterman is the daughter of Jennifer and James Waterman, of Sabattus. She plans to attend Florida Southern College to major in business management.

