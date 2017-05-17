WATERVILLE — Police have summonsed a man at a hospital in Bangor for burglary after he allegedly broke into a restaurant and was later hit by a car.

Timothy Bellavance, 47, of Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of burglary, a Class C felony, after allegedly breaking into 18 Below on Silver Street around 3 a.m. Monday, said Deputy Chief Bill Bonney.

Bellavance, who Bonney described as intoxicated, allegedly took a laptop and some food items, but nothing of significant value. Police examined surveillance footage captured at the restaurant, which helped them identify a suspect.

Around 4:40 a.m. Monday, Bellavance was hit by a 2014 Nissan on Cool Street.

Bonney said the accident was not the operator’s fault, as Bellavance was wearing dark clothing and walked in front of the car.

He was first taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville and later to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he is being treated for head trauma and other injuries, Bonney said.

Throughout the course of the investigations into both the accident and the burglary, police realized that Bellavance was both the victim and the suspect.

A Waterville detective traveled to Bangor and found that Bellavance was expected to stay in the hospital for “quite a bit longer” to recover, Bonney said.

He was summonsed on the felony charge and is expected to appear in court on July 24.

